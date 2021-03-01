Randall Theatre in Medford set to perform in front of a live audience … once again

MEDFORD, Ore. — Some local theatres are opening up in Jackson County.
The Randall Theatre Company is welcoming back in-house audiences this coming Friday, March 5th for “Traveling Through Broadway.”
The theatre hasn’t had a live audience since a comedy performance in mid-November last year.
The Randall Theatre Company began live streaming shows last October to navigate through COVID restrictions.
“Traveling Through Broadway” will be performed live at the Ghostlight Playhouse in downtown Medford and is a collection of songs from Broadway shows.
An audience of 24 is allowed for each show which runs through March 21st.
“There’s something just kind of magical about having performers and audience in the same room and getting that feedback from the audience, hearing the laughter, hearing the applause,” Executive Director, Kathy Wing, said. “It’s something that, as performers, we crave,” she added.
A live stream is available for anyone who isn’t able to attend.
More information and buy tickets
NBC5 News reporter/weather forecaster Aaron Nilsson is a Southern California native, but most recently lived in Seattle. He’s also lived in Sweden and Utah. He graduated from Brigham Young University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Scandinavian Studies. While at BYU, he covered sports for BYUtv.
Aaron is not new to the Medford/Klamath Falls market. He was a local TV journalist from 2013-2017.
Outside the station, Aaron enjoys music, traveling, sports, movies, and cooking. His favorite sport is soccer.