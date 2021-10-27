State agencies, local politicians address illegal marijuana grows in online forum

SOUTHERN OREGON — A virtual forum talking about illegal marijuana grows happened earlier tonight with State Representative Pam Marsh.
The forum included speakers from the Oregon Department of Agriculture, the Marijuana Advisory Committee for Jackson County, the Jackson County Sheriff, and many others.
It was meant to address issues surrounding illegal grows and how to remedy the problem with new policies or resources.
The ODA says over 7,000 acres of land in the state are currently being used for legal grows.
“Our goal is to provide listeners with the most current information possible and to identify the right path forward, and to that end, we’re going to ask each speaker to provide remarks on policy solutions or resources that we need,” said Rep. Marsh.
Many of the speakers involved in the forum suggested the need for more resources, or funding, to help law enforcement better track down and investigate illegal grows in the area.
The forum ended around 8:30 p.m.
