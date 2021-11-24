Hidden Valley H.S. students charged in connection with attack caught on video, JoCo Sheriff’s confirm

GRANTS PASS, Ore — The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that two Hidden Valley high school students in connection with a violent attack last Thursday, have been arrested and charged.

Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy responded to a report of an assault at Hidden Valley High School around 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, November 18th. The video, which was first shared to NBC5, appeared to show two female students attacking another girl on the floor.

The students believed to be involved, have been unidentified as they are minors.

Josephine County Undersheriff Travis Snyder, said the girls were arrested later that afternoon and charged with assault in the third degree. They were later booked in the Josephine County Juvenile Department.

“This particular incident took regular fighting to another level,” Snyder told NBC5. “If we get information that there is potential problems between students, we work with the school to intervene. This one is pretty extreme.”

It’s currently unclear if the students lodged at the department are still in custody. There’s also no update on the victim’s condition, but Three Rivers Superintendent Dave Valenzuela said they’re continuing to support her.

This remains a developing story and more details will be released as they emerge. A link to the original story can be found: here