Three men face multiple charges including kidnapping and burglary

Douglas County, Ore.- Three Roseburg men are in a Douglas County jail facing a multitude of charges including burglary and kidnapping.

Deputies responded to a call of reports of a man in zip-ties on the 200 block of Maple Street in Riddle yesterday.

According to officials, law enforcement discovered the three suspects 25-year-old Justin Devlaeminck, 53-year-old Daniel Devlaeminck, and 26-year-old Austin Lee Lyman trying to evict the victim out of a property.

The victim would be transported to the hospital, and the three men are facing several charges including burglary, kidnapping, and assault.

