Medford City Council approves more ADU housing funds

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford City Council unanimously approved the extension of their housing incentive program during Thursday night’s city council meeting.

Council members were in agreement to allocate $100,000 in ARPA funds to grow the ADU housing program.

Medford Planning Director Matt Brinkley told us this program has already seen great success and ARPA funds have been used for this program in the past. He says the city has more than quadrupled their goals for building new ad use, but more money is needed to sustain this program.

Medford Planning Department’s Sheila Giorgetti reported to the council, “The goal of the program is to produce three to four units per year, and this has been a goal that has been made throughout the program.”

Brinkley says these smaller dwelling units provide benefits to both the community and the homeowner. Along with being a more affordable housing option, he says ADUs serve as a possible stream of income for homeowners.

