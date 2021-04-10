Home
Pear Blossom Festival springs back into downtown Medford Friday

Pear Blossom Festival springs back into downtown Medford Friday

Local Top Stories , , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore — People across the Rogue Valley flocked to the 68th annual Pear Blossom Festival Friday.

With the festival forced to cancel operations last year due to the pandemic, vendors and people at Pear Blossom Park were excited to return.

“The birds are chirping, the flowers are blooming, were just excited to be out here.” John Robinson, who is the CEO of Cooking for Wellness, said at the event on the nice weather and the return to

The street festival kicked off the one of many events being held over the next four weeks. To adhere to safety protocols, masks are required and hand sanitizing stations are available throughout the park.

RELATED: 2021 Pear Blossom Festival returns to downtown Medford starting Friday

The Pear Blossom Parade will be held Saturday, but spectators will have to drive by the floats and stay in their cars.

More information including links to sign up can be found on the Festival’s website: http://pearblossomparade.org/

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »