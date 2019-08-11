Two suspects arrested in connection with mail theft in Eagle Point according to JCSO

GOLD HILL, Ore. — Police caught two suspects in connection with mail theft of over 30 victims today.
It happened around 4:30 P.M. Saturday near the Dollar General in Gold Hill. Jackson county sheriff’s office tells NBC5, they’ve seen an increase in mail theft in the Eagle Point area towards Shady Cove near Sams Valley.
They say they got a report of someone going through a residents mail and possibly stealing it. Officers were given the description of the car, and they were able to track Jason Cook and Angela Kent to Gold Hill. Police say the car they were driving had been reported stolen in Texas.
Both were arrested on multiple charges including mail theft. JCSO said they’re trying to follow up to see if other reported stolen mail is associated with Kent and Cook.
