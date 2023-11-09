Sign Ups Open for Gingerbread Competition

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The entry period officially opened for another local gingerbread house competition.

The snowflake parade celebration in Klamath Falls is looking for entries. There are a handful of rules. Building materials must be completely edible, and the gingerbread has to be homemade.

Drop off is at the Ross Ragland Theatre on November 27, and 28th.

But if you just want to check out those cookie castles (and as you can see they’re pretty amazing) without doing the baking, the public viewing will take place on the 29th through December 9.

To register and see all those rules, head to KlamathSnowflake.com

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.