In this episode of the Tank of Gas Getaway, we bring you Part II of our series on Southern Oregon covered bridges. All of them are on the National Register of Historic Places. Two of them battle for the title of oldest covered bridge in Oregon and we reveal the real reason why covered bridges were built.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines ยป