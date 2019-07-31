Klamath County Fair preparations

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The Klamath County Fair gates open Thursday at noon.
The midway rides at the fairgrounds are rolling in, and the food concessions stands are being set up.
But the livestock barns are already busy.
Maci Mortensen of Crystal Springs 4-H is getting ready to show her pig.
“Her name’s Mabel, and she’s naughty.” Notes Maci. “She really likes to play, and she’s really energetic and I’m really hoping she makes weight, so we can have a fun time at fair.”
Trace Hammerich of Langell Valley Beef is preparing to show ‘Meatloaf’. “He’s picky, he’s short, he’s a midget – he’s a black angus, he weighs 1,210.”
The Rotary Livestock Auction will take place Sunday afternoon.
“We hope we get a lot of buyers – that’s the key.” Notes Weighmaster Matt Hurley. “Business, the community, and Klamath County needs to understand how important ag is.”
Maci admits she has mixed emotions about Sunday’s auction, but the fair can’t come soon enough for others.
