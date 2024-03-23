Curry General Hospital getting $2 million for chemotherapy treatment

GOLD BEACH, Ore.– The Curry General Hospital in Gold Beach is getting $2 million for its chemotherapy treatment project.

Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley and Representative Val Hoyle all worked to secure the funding in the 2024 appropriations funding package.

The Curry General Hospital is in the design phase of adding a 5,000 square foot expansion to the hospital, which will include space for chemotherapy treatment.

Curry Health Network CEO Virginia Williams said cancer patients in Curry County have a higher mortality rate, partially because they have less access to treatment.

Williams said, “the residents in our area had a much higher mortality rate, more than 11% and 12% respectively, compared to the Oregon or the national averages for cancer mortality.”

Williams said they plan to start construction of the expansion in 2025.

She said their goal is to start offering services like chemotherapy in 2026.

