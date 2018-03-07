ACLU takes on Kansas voter laws

TOPEKA, Kansas (KSHB/NBC News) – The American Civil Liberties Union and League of Women Voters are challenging Kansas’ voter registration laws.
Kansas began following new rules regulating voter registration in January 2013. One law requires voters to show proof of U.S. citizenship when they register to vote at one of the state’s DMV locations. Acceptable proof includes items like a passport or birth certificate. Kobach said the goal of the law was to weed out voter fraud in the state.
Opponents filed suit arguing Kansas’ law is unconstitutional because it goes beyond the federal standards laid out in the National Voter Registration Act. The groups argued the rules are the “strictest in the country” and denied more than 30,000 legal Kansans the right to register and subsequently vote.
A trial began Tuesday.
